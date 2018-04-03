Mizzou game scheduled at Busch Stadium cancelled due to inclemen - KMOV.com

Mizzou game scheduled at Busch Stadium cancelled due to inclement weather

By Rachel Sudduth, Online News Producer
Busch Stadium was scheduled to host a college basketball game but that’s not happening anymore due to continued bad weather.

The Missouri State Bears and the Mizzou Tigers were going to square off at Busch.

At this point the game does not have a makeup date.

Please visit cardinals.com/collegebasketball for refund information.

