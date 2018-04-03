Investigation underway after Tuesday morning shooting in Kinloch

Police on scene after a person was shot in Kinloch Tuesday (Credit: KMOV)

KINLOCH, Mo. (KMOV.com) – An investigation is underway after a Tuesday morning shooting in Kinloch.

Officials said a person was shot in the abdomen in the area of Oak Ridge and Monroe around 7 a.m.

Other details regarding the shooting have not been released.

The condition of the victim is currently unknown.

