Missouri residents hit the polls Tuesday to decide on mayors, tax increases

Tuesday is Election Day across Missouri and there are measures that could cost you money.

Sales and property tax increases are among several issues and races voters will decide when going to the polls.

Some of the tax increases voters across the area will be voting on include imposing a half-cent sales tax for local parks in Des Peres, a half-cent citywide sales tax to improve public safety in Eureka and, for the third time, a tax increase for the Francis Howell School District.

In addition, several communities will elect mayors, and voters in Franklin, Warren and Jefferson Counties will decide on whether to increase funding for law enforcement.

