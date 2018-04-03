Overnight storms bring hail to St. Louis-area

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Overnight storms brought hail to parts of St. Louis.

News 4 received reports of hail in St. James, Missouri, O’Fallon, Missouri, Fairview Heights, Illinois and Highland, Illinois. In some cases, There were also reports of car damage from quarter-sized hail.

Read: Severe storm threat for St. Louis

In addition to the hail, the storms had heavy rain and frequent lightning and thunder.

After the storms passed through overnight, heavy fog entered the area, which could create a problem during the Tuesday morning commute.

Click here to download the KMOV Weather app to receive alerts to your phone.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved