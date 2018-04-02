Missouri attorney general demands info from Facebook on data

Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley is demanding information from Facebook following allegations that the social media giant mishandled user data.More >
Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley is demanding information from Facebook following allegations that the social media giant mishandled user data.More >
Synthetic cannabinoids -- often called Spice, K2 or fake weed -- have been tied to 38 cases of severe bleeding, including one death, across Chicago and areas in central Illinois.More >
Synthetic cannabinoids -- often called Spice, K2 or fake weed -- have been tied to 56 cases of severe bleeding, including two deaths, across Chicago and areas in central Illinois.More >
The Macoupin County Sheriff in Illinois said his dispatchers have been dealing with dropped 911 callsMore >
The Macoupin County Sheriff in Illinois said his dispatchers have been dealing with dropped 911 callsMore >
To increase safety in O’Fallon Park, park rangers will be on patrol. Alderman John Collins-Mohammed said rangers will be stationed inside the park.More >
To increase safety in O’Fallon Park, park rangers will be on patrol. Alderman John Collins-Mohammed said rangers will be stationed inside the park.More >