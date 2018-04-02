Park rangers to patrol in O'Fallon Park - KMOV.com

Park rangers to patrol in O'Fallon Park

Location of O'Fallon Park. Credit: KMOV Location of O'Fallon Park. Credit: KMOV
NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -

To increase safety in O’Fallon Park, park rangers will be on patrol.

Alderman John Collins-Mohammed recently said rangers will be stationed inside the park. Collins-Mohammed said it has been years since rangers were patrolling the park.

In past, safety in the park has been a concern.

