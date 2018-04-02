Budget cuts loom ahead for St. Louis City

St. Louis City officials are looking at possible cuts to try and close a $10 million budget deficit for the current fiscal year.

"Ten million dollars has to be made up and that's not easy," says Alderman Joe Vaccaro.

Projections for a budget for the next fiscal year are approaching $14 million. A new budget proposal from the Mayor is expected later this month.

Declines in sales tax revenue are one of the main reasons for the deficit.

"The city does not have a lot of money in its savings account," says Alderwoman Cara Spencer.

Any cuts to the budget are not expected to affect essential departments such as police and fire.

A spokesman for Mayor Kyda Krewson says there's no panic in the Mayor's Office and any budget "gaps will be closed."

