Budget cuts loom ahead for St. Louis City - KMOV.com

Budget cuts loom ahead for St. Louis City

Posted: Updated:
By Matt Sczesny, Reporter
Connect
(Credit: KMOV). (Credit: KMOV).
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -

St. Louis City officials are looking at possible cuts to try and close a $10 million budget deficit for the current fiscal year.

"Ten million dollars has to be made up and that's not easy," says Alderman Joe Vaccaro.

Projections for a budget for the next fiscal year are approaching $14 million.  A new budget proposal from the Mayor is expected later this month.

Declines in sales tax revenue are one of the main reasons for the deficit. 

"The city does not have a lot of money in its savings account," says Alderwoman Cara Spencer.

Any cuts to the budget are not expected to affect essential departments such as police and fire.

A spokesman for Mayor Kyda Krewson says there's no panic in the Mayor's Office and any budget "gaps will be closed."

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.       

      

Powered by Frankly