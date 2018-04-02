4 injured in accident near De Soto - KMOV.com

4 injured in accident near De Soto

DE SOTO, Mo. (KMOV.com) -

Four people were taken to a hospital after a head-on crash near De Soto Monday afternoon, authorities said.

A car going northbound on Highway 21 near Highway 110 crossed into the southbound lanes and hit another car.

Four people were injured, two suffered serious injuries.

Other information was not immediately known.

