Ridley Pearson receives star on the St. Louis Walk of Fame

Another star was added to the St. Louis Walk of Fame Monday afternoon in the Delmar Loop.

Novelist Ridley Pearson, widely known for writing crime fiction, spoke about what this honor means to him before the ceremony.

“It’s really hard to put into words,” said Pearson. “Beyond one’s imagination.”

The author of popular novels such as ‘Kingdom Keepers’ and ‘Peter and Starcatchers’ has spent the past 20 years living in St. Louis.

