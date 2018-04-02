Alleged shady contractor at center of News 4 investigation arrested in Florida

On March 16, Connor Duffy was arrested in Pinellas County, Florida on suspicion of DUI. Credit: Pinellas County Sheriff

A St. Charles County businessman who customers say took payments but did no work was recently arrested on suspicion of DUI in Florida.

Several customers of Streamline Home Services told News 4 they put big down payments for work that never got done.

Even employees of the company were furious at its operator, Connor Duffy. They admitted that internal problems at the company ran deep and said Duffy has a gambling problem,

“He just wants to go to the casino at the end of the night and hit the high roller room,” one employee said. The employee added that he believed money paid by customers was being used by Duffy for gambling and alcohol.

On March 16, Duffy was arrested in Pinellas County, Florida on suspicion of DUI. Police say he was driving northbound in the southbound lanes of a road in the middle of the night.

Authorities allege he refused a breathalyzer test but showed signs of impairment when a field sobriety test was performed.

