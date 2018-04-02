Mackenzie Village to vote whether or not to dissolve

Voters in one St. Louis County town will vote on Tuesday whether or not to dissolve and become part of the county.

Mackenzie Village, located just south of Watson Road along the River De Peres, is only 12 acres and has a little over 130 residents.

The town’s clerks and trustees are not paid and they all fall between 78 and 92-years-old.

The resident’s of Mackenzie are worried that by dissolving, the village will not get the attention it needs from the county. If dissolved, street maintenance, upkeep of the park, lighting and police protection would all be managed by the county.

One resident News 4 spoke to said the the neighborhood is split about 50-50 on the issue.

The fate of the town all comes to a vote on Tuesday night.

