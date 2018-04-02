Severe storm threat for St. Louis tonight and tomorrow

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Strong to severe storms could impact the St. Louis area tonight and again tomorrow.

A warm front will swing up from our south today. Scattered showers and patchy dense fog is possible this evening. Then mid to late evening we'll start to see thunderstorms develop and continue overnight. Storms may be loud tonight and there is a threat for hail. These storms are expected to lift north of the area by the morning drive.

Get severe alerts sent to your phone

Any storms that get going tonight will have a threat for large hail.

New storms will likely develop late morning through early afternoon as a cold front swings through the area.

We’ll have to watch storms on Tuesday for a hail, wind and tornado threat. There is an increased risk east of St. Louis, though we'll keep you posted on the

risk as the timing of the cold front is adjusted. Right now the St. Louis metro is in the lowest level 1 "Marginal" risk.

Storms will be moving east and out of the area by Tuesday late afternoon and evening. However strong non-storm wind gusts of 30-40 mph will be possible in the late afternoon and evening. Colder and dry for Wednesday.



