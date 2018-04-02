Manchester Road closed at Barrett Station due to tractor trailer - KMOV.com

Manchester Road closed at Barrett Station due to tractor trailer crash

Authorities have closed Manchester Road at Barrett Station Road due to an accident involving a tractor trailer.

No serious injuries have been reported in the crash.

As of 1 p.m., emergency crews were in the process of removing the tractor trailer from the road.

