Police: Wanted suspect posed as Sprint employee to steal 10 iPhones in St. Peters

Still from a surveillance photo of a man suspected of stealing iPhones in Feb. (Credit: St. Peters Police)

ST. PETERS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The St. Peters Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspected cell phone thief.

The male suspect reportedly stole 10 iPhone X’s from the Sprint store in St. Peters on Feb. 19. Police said the suspect posed as an employee from a different location during the theft.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 636-477-6600 ext. 3540, or via email at stppd@stpetersmo.net. Tips can also be done so anonymously by calling 636-278-1000.

