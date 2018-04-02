Counting Crows, +LIVE+ to perform in St. Louis later this year; tickets on sale Friday

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Counting Crows is going on the road to celebrate 25 years of making music.

The band’s ’25 years and Counting’ tour, which will also feature the band +LIVE+, will begin on June 27 in Boise, Idaho and conclude in Nashville on Sept. 22.

The tour will stop at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in St. Louis on Sept. 9.

Tickets for the concert will go on sale April 6 at 11 a.m. During the first week of sales, lawn and select reserved tickets will be $19.

