Homicide detectives called after men struck by baseball bat during fight

ST. LOUIS -- Two men were rushed to a St. Louis hospital after being struck with a metal bat during an argument early Sunday morning.

Police said they were dispatched to a fight in the 1100 block of Hodiamont around 4:00 a.m. Easter morning and found two men suffering from head injuries.

An investigation revealed three suspects confronted the men over an ongoing argument they had. A fight broke out, and one man hit two victims over the head with baseball bat. Another suspect pointed a gun but did not shoot.

One victim, a 29-year-old man, was listed in critical, unstable condition. The other is stable.

One suspect was taken into custody, but two others fled the scene.