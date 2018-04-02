Joe Biden's 'American Promise Tour' coming to St. Louis this summer

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Joe Biden is bringing his "American Promise Tour" to St. Louis in June.

The former Vice President will be at the Peabody Opera House on June 14.

Tickets range in price from $42 to $247 and can be purchased starting Friday, April 6 at 11 a.m.

Click here to purchase tickets or for more details.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved