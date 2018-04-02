Ballwin Police searching for vandals targeting mailboxes - KMOV.com

Ballwin Police searching for vandals targeting mailboxes

By Rachel Sudduth
BALLWIN, Mo.

Over the past week officers have responded to multiple reports of vandalism in Manchester.

Police say vandalism included damages to mailboxes and rearview mirrors on vehicles.

If you have any information or security footage, please contact the Ballwin Police Department.

