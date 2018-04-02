Electrical fire reported near Pattonville High School - KMOV.com

Electrical fire reported near Pattonville High School

Posted: Updated:
By Stephanie Baumer, Online News Producer
Connect
(Credit: KMOV) (Credit: KMOV)

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A road in front of Pattonville High School was closed Monday morning because of a nearby fire.

The police department said the fire forced Creve Coeur Mill Road between Bennington Road and Bedford to close around 7 a.m. Monday.

The fire was described as a minor electrical fire. No significant damage was reported.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Powered by Frankly