Electrical fire reported near Pattonville High School

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A road in front of Pattonville High School was closed Monday morning because of a nearby fire.

The police department said the fire forced Creve Coeur Mill Road between Bennington Road and Bedford to close around 7 a.m. Monday.

The fire was described as a minor electrical fire. No significant damage was reported.

