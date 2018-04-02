St. Louis City firefighter taken to hospital while battling early morning blaze

St. Louis City Firefighters on the scene of a fire on Southwest Ave. near McCausland (Credit: KMOV)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A firefighter was taken to the hospital while battling a blaze early Monday morning.

The St. Louis City Firefighter was transported to the hospital non-urgent for exhaustion while on the scene of a fire on Southwest Avenue near McCausland Avenue.

The home was vacant at the time of the fire.

No other information about the fire or firefighter has been released.

