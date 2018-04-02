WATCH: Timelapse video shows crews moving the Poplar Street Bridge 9 feet

The Poplar Street Bridge was closed on Friday as crews moved the bridge to make room for a fifth eastbound lane.

In the clip, crews are seen working around the clock to complete this historic slide.

The slide, which is part of on-going work to construct a fifth eastbound lane across the bridge between 6th Street and Illinois Route 3, will move at about 9 inches per hour. The entire project will cost about $50 million.

