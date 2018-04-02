WATCH: Timelapse video shows crews moving the Poplar Street Bridge 9 feet

MoDot is issuing a warning to drivers heading downtown or Illinois this weekend to consider using I-70 or I-255/I-270, use rideshare or carpool, or possibly take Metro due to eastbound I-64 Jefferson Avenue and Illinois Route 3 being closed.More >
MoDot is issuing a warning to drivers heading downtown or Illinois this weekend to consider using I-70 or I-255/I-270, use rideshare or carpool, or possibly take Metro due to eastbound I-64 Jefferson Avenue and Illinois Route 3 being closed.More >
A 63-year-old woman suffered a gunshot graze wound to the back of her head Saturday night in Festus while visiting a friend.More >
A 63-year-old woman suffered a gunshot graze wound to the back of her head Saturday night in Festus while visiting a friend.More >
An investigation is underway after a 7-year-old boy died after being shot in the head in South St. Louis Saturday.More >
An investigation is underway after a 7-year-old boy died after being shot in the head in South St. Louis Saturday.More >
A 23-year-old man has been charged after he allegedly rushed a St. Louis city police officer with a gun overnight Friday into Saturday, prompting the officer to shoot and injure him.More >
A 23-year-old man has been charged after he allegedly rushed a St. Louis city police officer with a gun overnight Friday into Saturday, prompting the officer to shoot and injure him.More >