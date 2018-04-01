Newborns transform into baby chicks as St. Luke's Hospital continue its tradition

Families who welcomed a new baby this Easter weekend got to carry on a tradition at St. Luke’s hospital. (Credit: KMOV)

A volunteer and a night nurse turned the newborns into baby chicks by making egg buntings.

Although the staff makes them every holiday, the babies were dressed as chicks hatching from an egg in colorful Easter hues this year.

“Oh it's wonderful. I used to actually work here at St. Luke's so it was always something I enjoyed seeing,” said Jennifer Candice, a mother who gave birth over the weekend.

Veteran nurse Denise Sanderson agrees with Candice by saying the tradition makes new parents happy.

“It just makes everybody happy. They love looking at the pictures on Facebook,” said Sanderson, “ Parents get to take the buntings home and keep them as a keep sake.”

The tradition at St. Luke’s Hospital began 20 years ago.

