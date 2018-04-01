'Suspicious wires' on laptop halts flight at MidAmerica Airport in Illinois

Passengers stand in a terminal area after a safety concern halt a flight at MidAmerica Airport in Mascoutah ( Credit: KMOV)

A safety concern had temporarily halted a flight Sunday at an airport in Mascoutah, Illinois.

Around 2 p.m., Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agents from MidAmerica Airport were checking passengers boarding an Allegiant Airline fight heading for Florida. While screening carry-on items, TSA agents located a laptop that had suspicious wire hanging from it.

The St. Clair County Sheriff Department said the company stopped boarding and all passengers were moved to another area of the terminal.

Police said there was only one flight that was stopped during this incident.

The Illinois Secretary of State Bomb Squad units were called to the scene to investigate.

A spokesperson from the airport said flights should resume after the bomb squad clears the scene.

