Granite City K-9 retires after 8 years of service

A very special police officer has retired from the Granite City, Illinois Police Department.

K-9 Officer Cuky worked his last shift March 29. He had served in the department since March 2010.

Cuky worked alongside Sgt. Justin Rayl.

The police department said on Facebook that Cuky was responsible for numerous criminal apprehensions, drug seizures and evidence tracking over the years.

The department calls Cuky a "great asset to this department" and congratulates Cuky on his retirement.

Cuky sported a party hat with the word "retired" on it during his last shift.

