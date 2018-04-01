Cardinals trade infielder Valera for Dodgers outfielder Mieses

Johan Mieses (18) of the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes bats against the High Desert Mavericks at Heritage Field on August 7, 2016 in Adelanto, California. Rancho Cucamonga defeated High Desert, 10-9. (Larry Goren/Four Seam Images via AP Images)

The St. Louis Cardinals announced Sunday that they have traded infielder Breyvic Valera for minor league outfielder Johan Mieses from the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Mieses will be assigned to the Palm Beach Cardinals roster of the Florida State League (A).

Mieses is 22 years old and a native of the Dominican Republic. He was an international free-agent signee by the Dodgers. He debuted in the Dominican Summer League in 2013.

Mieses led the California League (A) with 28 home runs in 2016 for Rancho Cucamonga to go along with his 31 doubles (T6th) and a .510 slugging pct. (7th), earning league post-season All-Star recognition.

The right-handed hitting Mieses has compiled a career .245 batting mark with 68 HR’s and 207 RBI in 411 games in the minor leagues. He combined for 24 home runs in 2017 between Tulsa (AA) and Rancho Cucamonga.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.