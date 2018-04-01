Woman, 63, shot in Festus while visiting a friend

A 63-year-old woman suffered a gunshot graze wound to the back of her head Saturday night in Festus while visiting a friend.

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 4200 block of Hillsboro Hematite Rd.

Jefferson County Sheriff's Department Captain Gary Higginbotham said the woman and her husband were visiting a friend. He said the friend they were visiting shares a driveway with a man who claims there have been a few burglaries in the area. As the couple's vehicle entered the driveway, the neighbor fired a warning gunshot at the ground, then fired two more gunshots at the vehicle.

The woman was struck once. Her husband was not hit.

Higginbotham said the woman was driven by her husband to the Mapaville Fire Department on Plass Rd. after the shooting. She was treated at a local hospital and released.

The suspect is in custody and charges are expected to be filed Monday.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.