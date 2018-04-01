Missouri Senate considers banning touchscreen voting - KMOV.com

Missouri Senate considers banning touchscreen voting

Posted: Updated:
(Credit: AP Images) (Credit: AP Images)

By BLAKE NELSON
Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Missouri Senate is considering whether to mandate use of paper ballots.

The proposal would still allow electronic machines to count votes and to assist disabled voters in marking their ballots. But systems that only recorded votes electronically would be phased out.

About two-dozen counties in the state use the electronic voting machines that would be banned, and each still produces a paper record of vote totals.

Proponents say this change could prevent hackers from potentially hijacking elections. The debate comes as many states are considering the move to paper ballots after evidence that Russian hackers tried to access voting information in a number of states in the 2016 elections.

Opponents say the current system is already secure.

The bill already passed the House in a 108-31 vote.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • LocalMore>>

  • Woman with 'mental capacity of a 14-year-old' missing in St. Louis County

    Woman with 'mental capacity of a 14-year-old' missing in St. Louis County

    Sunday, April 1 2018 10:42 AM EDT2018-04-01 14:42:28 GMT
    Ashley Nora Cooper was last seen Saturday around 10 p.m. (Credit: St. Louis County Police Department)Ashley Nora Cooper was last seen Saturday around 10 p.m. (Credit: St. Louis County Police Department)
    Ashley Nora Cooper was last seen Saturday around 10 p.m. (Credit: St. Louis County Police Department)Ashley Nora Cooper was last seen Saturday around 10 p.m. (Credit: St. Louis County Police Department)

    St. Louis County police are searching for a 21-year-old woman diagnosed with bipolar disorder, depression and anxiety who went missing Saturday night.

    More >

    St. Louis County police are searching for a 21-year-old woman diagnosed with bipolar disorder, depression and anxiety who went missing Saturday night.

    More >

  • Snow, wintry mix likely Easter Sunday

    Snow, wintry mix likely Easter Sunday

    Sunday, April 1 2018 10:24 AM EDT2018-04-01 14:24:09 GMT
    (Credit: KMOV)(Credit: KMOV)

    Great news for those of you with Easter morning or Easter lunch/brunch plans: we don’t expect any precipitation in the area until after 12 p.m.

    More >

    Great news for those of you with Easter morning or Easter lunch/brunch plans: we don’t expect any precipitation in the area until after 12 p.m.

    More >

  • 7-year-old dies after being shot in the head in South St. Louis

    7-year-old dies after being shot in the head in South St. Louis

    Sunday, April 1 2018 6:50 AM EDT2018-04-01 10:50:26 GMT
    Investigators process the scene where a 6-year-old child was shot in the head Saturday morning (Credit: KMOV)Investigators process the scene where a 6-year-old child was shot in the head Saturday morning (Credit: KMOV)

    An investigation is underway after a 7-year-old boy died after being shot in the head in South St. Louis Saturday.

    More >

    An investigation is underway after a 7-year-old boy died after being shot in the head in South St. Louis Saturday.

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly