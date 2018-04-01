Woman with 'mental capacity of a 14-year-old' missing in St. Louis County

Ashley Nora Cooper was last seen Saturday around 10 p.m. (Credit: St. Louis County Police Department)

St. Louis County police are searching for a 21-year-old woman diagnosed with bipolar disorder, depression and anxiety who went missing Saturday night.

Police said Ashley Nora Cooper was last seen leaving her home on Behlmann Meadows Way in Florissant on foot around 10 p.m.

Police said Cooper is not currently on her medications and has the "mental capacity of a 14-year-old."

Cooper is 5'02," weighs 165 pounds, and has red/auburn hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black and white checkered jacket and black leggings. She has a rose tattoo on her left thigh and left calf.

If you see Cooper or have any information, please call 911 or call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.

