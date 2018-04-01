Woman with 'mental capacity of a 14-year-old' missing in St. Louis County

St. Louis County police are searching for a 21-year-old woman diagnosed with bipolar disorder, depression and anxiety who went missing Saturday night.More >
St. Louis County police are searching for a 21-year-old woman diagnosed with bipolar disorder, depression and anxiety who went missing Saturday night.More >
Great news for those of you with Easter morning or Easter lunch/brunch plans: we don’t expect any precipitation in the area until after 12 p.m.More >
Great news for those of you with Easter morning or Easter lunch/brunch plans: we don’t expect any precipitation in the area until after 12 p.m.More >
An investigation is underway after a 7-year-old boy died after being shot in the head in South St. Louis Saturday.More >
An investigation is underway after a 7-year-old boy died after being shot in the head in South St. Louis Saturday.More >
A 23-year-old man has been charged after he allegedly rushed a St. Louis city police officer with a gun overnight Friday into Saturday, prompting the officer to shoot and injure him.More >
A 23-year-old man has been charged after he allegedly rushed a St. Louis city police officer with a gun overnight Friday into Saturday, prompting the officer to shoot and injure him.More >