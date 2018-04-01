22-year-old woman killed in crash, Francis Howell baseball player injured

One woman was killed and a teen was minorly injured in a head-on collision in St. Charles County late Saturday afternoon.

Courtney Hake, 22, of St. Charles was killed in the crash. Zack Hunsicker, 18, of Wentzville was minorly injured, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol. Hunsicker is a senior pitcher for the Francis Howell Vikings baseball team.

Police said the accident happened just after 4:30 p.m. on Route D east of Route DD.

Police said Hake was driving eastbound when she lost control of her vehicle and slid into the westbound lane, striking Hunsicker's oncoming vehicle.

Hake was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Thanks to everyone for all the support these past couple hours. I just wanted to let you know that I am at home and well. God is good! — ZackDuffHunsicker (@the_dh99) April 1, 2018

Prayers poured out for the victims on Twitter Saturday evening. Hunsicker tweeted after 9 p.m. Saturday that he was home and well.

The Francis Howell baseball team's website confirms Hunsicker has committed to play baseball next year at the University of Central Florida. The baseball coach is quoted on the website saying, "Zack should be the ace of our pitching staff this (2018) year."

