Man shot in the face in North St. Louis

(Credit: KMOV) (Credit: KMOV)
NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -

A man was shot in the face and arm in the Penrose neighborhood Saturday night, police say.

The shooting happened before 9:30 p.m. near the area of Newstead Ave and Anderson Ave.

The man was conscious and breathing when officers arrived on scene.

No additional information has been released. 

