Man shot in the face in North St. Louis

A man was shot in the face and arm in the Penrose neighborhood Saturday night, police say.
The shooting happened before 9:30 p.m. near the area of Newstead Ave and Anderson Ave.
The man was conscious and breathing when officers arrived on scene.
No additional information has been released.
