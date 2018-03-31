Local organization helps veterans transition into workforce with giveaway

Veterans were offered business attire to help prepare for the next chapter in life Saturday (Credit: KMOV)

Hundreds of St. Louis area veterans and members of the military made their way to South County to support the men and women who serve our country.

All for an event, 500 suits for 500 soldiers giveaway, to help prepare them for the next chapter in life.

"Giving a suit to a soldier is like a starting point," said Retired Command Sergeant Major Ricky Elcan.

Elcan spent 35 years serving the red, white and blue. In 2009, he took 800 support troops to Iraq.

And Saturday, he was happy to reflect on his time in the army among hundreds of other veterans and military service members at Farmers Insurance Agency on Gravois Rd.

"Soldiers are all waiting for some type of event to get them out of their shell and get back into society,” said Elcan.

Trevor Smith’s been in the Army Reserve for a decade now. He said he’s amazed at the opportunity to be outfitted with a suit, dress shirt, shoes and tie for free.

"It's awesome, I love it when the community gives back to the veterans," said Smith, "I love seeing my brothers and sisters being taken care of and given the respect they deserve."

Brand new business attire and on-site job resources were available to help these men and women lock down a life-changing career.

"It's crucial, because there are soldiers who come back and don't know what to do," said Elcan.

