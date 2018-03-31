Park Hills city councilman arrested amid overnight bar brawl

Councilman Duane McAllister was booked into St. Francois County Jail Saturday ( Credit: St. Francois County Jail )

A local city councilman was arrested after engaging in a bar fight in Park Hills overnight.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, Park Hills 2nd Ward Councilman Duane McAllister was involved in an altercation at the Bottoms Up Bar early Saturday morning.

Troopers arrived at the councilman’s home and arrested him after a brief investigation.

McAllister, 43, is facing a third degree assault charge and was booked into the St. Francois County jail. He was released after posting his $5,000 bond.

He is currently running for re-election in Tuesday’s election.

