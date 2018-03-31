7-year-old dies after being shot in the head in South St. Louis

An investigation is underway after a 7-year-old dies from a gunshot wound to the head in South St. Louis Saturday.

Around 2:30 p.m., Officers responded to the 3100 block of California Ave for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers located the child suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

The child was transported to a local area hospital and was pronounced dead shortly.

Homicide detectives were requested to further investigate.

This a developing story. News 4 will update the story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.