St. Charles police looking for woman bank robber

St. Charles police are looking for this woman who robbed a bank Saturday. (Credit: St. Charles police)

The St. Charles Police Department is looking for a woman who robbed a bank Saturday.

The robbery happened at the First State Bank in the 200 block of N. Fifth St. just before 11 a.m.

When officers arrived, they were told a woman gave a bank teller a note demanding money. The teller gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of money. The suspect was last seen fleeing the bank on foot.

Police said the suspect was wearing a Nike jacket, St. Louis Cardinals shirt, black pants, white tennis shoes and glasses.

If you have any information, please call the St. Charles City Police Department at 636-949-3300.

