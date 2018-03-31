Beef sold in Missouri recalled after no inspection

PFP Enterprises, also known as Texas Meat Packers, is recalling 7,146 pounds of raw beef products that were produced and packaged without inspection.

The recalled items were shipped to locations in Alabama, Arkansas, Indiana, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas and Wisconsin.

The frozen and fresh beef items were produced March 23 and 24, including:

5-lb. vacuum-packed frozen packages of “BEEF SKIRT DICED FOR TACOS,” with a case code of 1470 in the upper left-hand corner of the label and a packaging date of 03/24/18.

5-lb. vacuum-packed frozen packages of “PRESEASONED BEEF FOR FAJITAS,” with a case code of 36989 in the upper left-hand corner of the label and a packaging date of 03/24/18 and a use-by date of 03/23/19.

Varying weights of vacuum-packed packages of fresh “USDA CHOICE ANGUS BEEF, FAJITA SEASONED STEAK, BEEF FLANK STEAK FOR FAJITAS,” a packaging date of 03/23/18 and 03/24/18, a use or freeze-by date of 04/18/18, and an item code of 567248261 in the upper left-hand corner of the case label.

Varying weights of vacuum-packed packages of fresh “USDA CHOICE ANGUS, FAJITA SEASONED STRIPS, BEEF FLANK STRIPS FOR FAJITAS,” a packaging date of 03/24/18, and a use or freeze-by date of 04/18/18, and an item code of 567248253 in the upper left-hand corner of the case label.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 34715” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The USDA says there have been no confirmed reports of illness due to these products, but anyone concerned about a reaction should contact their doctor.

If you have any of these items in your fridge or freezer, the USDA urges you to throw them out immediately.

