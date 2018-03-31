Cecil placed on disabled list, Sherriff recalled from Memphis

The St. Louis Cardinals have placed left-handed pitcher Brett Cecil on the 10-day disabled list Saturday with a left shoulder strain.

Left-handed pitcher Ryan Sherriff has been recalled from Memphis.

Right-handed pitcher Alex Reyes has been transferred from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.

Cecil, 31, pitched Thursday afternoon against the Mets throwing one-third of an inning and allowing one hit on 10 pitches. The veteran pitcher had appeared in 404 career games as he enters his tenth season of MLB.

Sherriff, 27, made 13 relief appearances with the Cardinals in 2017 posting a 2-1 record with a 3.14 ERA over 14.1 innings with 15 strikeouts.

Reyes, 23, missed the entire 2017 season with Tommy John ligament replacement surgery on his right elbow. Reyes was moved from the 10-day to the 60-day disabled list to make room on the 40-man roster for free agent signee Greg Holland.

