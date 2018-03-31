One dead after fatal house fire in Jefferson County

One person is dead after a fire broke out in a home in Jefferson County.

Cedar Hill Fire District responded to the fire at a home on Deer Acres Rd. in Dittmer, Missouri.

The fire began just before 7 a.m. and fire crews found the one-story home engulfed in heavy fire and smoke. Firefighters found one person dead inside the home.

The fire is being investigated by the State Fire Marshall.

No other details have been released.

