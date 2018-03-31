Local church to give away 100 grocery gift cards

A local church is making Easter a little easier for some families in need.

Church in Action will be giving away 100 Shop N' Save gift cards Saturday, each worth $20.

The giveaways will take place at two locations: the Shop N' Save in Arnold on Water Tower Place and the one on Old Halls Ferry Rd. in North County.

Gift cards will be given away starting at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

