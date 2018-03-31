Man shot while walking on street in Spanish Lake

St. Louis County police are investigating a shooting in North County that left one man injured.
The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Saturday on Parker Rd. near San Ricardo Ct. in Spanish Lake.
Police said the 27-year-old victim was walking west on Parker Rd. when he was shot. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
No other details have been released.
