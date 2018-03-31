Man, woman shot in car in North County

St. Louis County police are investigating a shooting in North County that left a man and a woman injured.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Saturday near Vorhof Dr. and Halls Ferry Rd. in North County.

Police said suspects in a moving vehicle shot at the victims' vehicle multiple times.

A 25-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman were both shot and suffered minor injuries.

No other details have been released.

