St. Louis police officer shoots, injures armed suspect

A St. Louis city police officer shot and injured an armed 23-year-old man overnight Friday into Saturday.

St. Louis County police said they were contacted around 12:15 a.m. Saturday by St. Louis city police for help with an officer-involved shooting.

Police said a two-man patrol car attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled. Officers could not locate it.

The vehicle was eventually located by helicopter in the 3400 block of Pine Grove Ave. in North St. Louis. The same two-man patrol car drove to that location to track down the fleeing suspect.

When officers arrived, the suspect ran from his vehicle and officers chased him on foot.

Police said one officer encountered the suspect in a home's yard and the suspect pulled out a handgun and ran toward the officer. Fearing for his safety, the officer fired his gun at the suspect, police said.

The suspect was shot, dropped his weapon and was taken into custody.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital where he was treated for his injuries and released back into police custody.

Police said the officer who shot the suspect is a 30-year-old male with six years of service.

Neither officer was injured in the incident.

St. Louis County police are continuing the investigation.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.