Accumulating snow likely Easter Sunday

The latest computer models have trended upward with the strength of Sunday’s system, and that means more snow is expected.

Along and north of the I-70 corridor (including St. Louis), expect 1-3 inches of snow. There could even be a narrow band in this area where more than 3 inches could fall. South of St. Louis expect less than 1 inch of snow.

Most of the accumulation will be on elevated/grassy surfaces, as the ground temperatures are warm. However, the snow could come down heavy enough at times to overcome this and the result would be slick roads.

The heaviest snow will fall Sunday afternoon into early Sunday evening before tapering off.

Continue to check back for weather updates as we try to fine tune the expected accumulations.

We haven’t had measurable snowfall in St. Louis on Easter Sunday since 1940!

