Man shot overnight near Harris-Stowe State University

A man in his late 30s was shot in the back overnight Friday into Saturday in St. Louis.

The shooting happened just before 3 a.m. Saturday in the 3000 block of Olive St. near Harris-Stowe State University.

St. Louis police said the man was shot in the back and was conscious and breathing when officers arrived.

No further information has been released.

