Police issue warning, increase patrols after string of burglaries at Maryland Heights homes

Police urge homeowners to lock their doors after several burglaries in Maryland Heights (Credit: KMOV)

Maryland Heights police are urging homeowners to lock their doors after a string of burglaries this week during which someone got inside the homes while people were sleeping.

Police say the burglaries all occurred during midnight and 6 a.m. at homes just north of the Maryland Heights Community Center between Bennington Place and Smoke Valley Court just off McKelvey Rd.

“I’m pretty shaken up still,” said Garth Ahner.

He said his mom and daughter were inside their home when someone got inside and took off with several valuables.

“Monday morning when everyone woke up they had seen the house was ransacked,” he said, “must have been quiet, they weren’t alerted alerted at all they slept through the whole thing.”

Police say in every case, the person or people got inside through an unlocked door.

They’re looking for anyone living in the area with surveillance cameras to check to see if they caught anything.

The department launched a program earlier this year where residents and business owners can register their security cameras with police to help in situations like this one.

A handful of people living in the area say someone got into their unlocked cars, taking off with wallets, cash, and other items.

“Lock everything,” said Ahner.

Maryland Heights police say they have increased patrols and assigned officers from their Community Response Unit to help in the search for the suspects.

