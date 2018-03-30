Alton city officials ban new psychoactive opioid

ratom, a herbal supplement promoted as an alternative pain remedy, contains the same chemicals found in opioids (P Photo/Mary Esch, File)

The city of Alton plans to ban a harmful psychoactive opioid they say is spreading trouble.

City officials are moving to ban a herbal leaf-like drug Kratom.

The drug is derived from the leaves on tropical trees in Southeast, Asia.

The drug is sold in capsules and powder form but can cause a person to have hallucinations, delusions and confusions.

Alton’s new ordinance will join several states who already banned Kratom.

Local police will began enforcing this law immediately.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.