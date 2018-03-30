St. Louis police could soon be wearing body cameras

A small percentage of St. Louis Metropolitan Police officers could soon be wearing body cameras.

St. Louis Board of Alderman President Lewis Reed proposed the body cameras last year.

Axon, the company that makes the cameras, is offering 50 free cameras to the police department. The cameras will be worn by uniformed officers throughout the city.

Reed said the cameras are needed to build public trust in the police.

"We need cooperation from witnesses out in the community," Reed said. "If there's no trust between the police department and the community, you're not going to get the cooperation that we need. [The cameras] will begin to heal those wounds."

Reed said the 50 free cameras from Axon will be a good start and will give time for policies to be created before the entire department is equipped with cameras.

The city is looking for a permanent provider of body cameras for police.

