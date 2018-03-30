Father, son severely burned after church explosion in southeast MO

The front entrance remains after a furnace exploded inside a church in Marquand, Mo. ( Credit: KMOV)

MARQUAND, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A father and son are fighting for their lives after a church explosion in southeast Missouri Friday.

Robert and Steve Starkey were seriously burned after a propane furnace exploded inside the Mountain View Church near Marquand, Mo.

The pair was transported to a hospital in St. Louis for treatment, police say.

The church was severely damaged during the blast leaving only the front entrance intact. The timing couldn’t be worse with Easter services just two days away.

“I'm sure there's another church in the area that would offer them their building because it's a close knit community," said a family friend, Jim Moore.

Investigators from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosive were contacted to process the scene.

Officials believe the cause of the explosion was accidental.

