Police vs. firefighters? Kirkwood residents to vote on city employees' retirement plans

A "vote no on Prop R" sign hangs outside of the Kirkwood Fire Department's building.

Kirkwood voters will check yes or no on Proposition R next Tuesday.

The proposition centers around the retirement plans for city employees, including police and firefighters.

According to a study, police and the majority of city employees want Prop R to pass. The passing of Prop R would allow the city to change to a state-based pension system.

However, the study found that firefighters want to stay on a system similar to a 401k.

Firefighter Dan Berni said the passing of Prop R takes away the employee's control.

"Basically, it's a state-run entity, we have no more control," Berni said. "If for some reason it doesn't work out down the road, we are stuck with it."

On the other hand, Police Union President Sgt. Sean Conners said the passing of Prop R would help increase financial security for employees.

"In our opinion, it's a lack of security with the current 401k-style plan," Conners said. "It's stock market-dependent... so based on how the stock market goes, we could lose a lot of money which affects us greatly."

The city said changing to the new plan would not increase taxes. However, it will cost the city $300,000 more per year, but leaders said it helps attract employees.

