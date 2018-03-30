Woman en route to Arch arrested after cocaine found in her muffler

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A woman was arrested after agents found nine kilos of cocaine in the muffler of her pickup truck.

When Emilia Morales-Acosta was pulled over she told officers she was simply on her way to the Gateway Arch.

Now, Acosta is facing federal drug charges.

Agents with the Gateway Smuggling Task Force had been following her and pulled her over after a traffic violation on Interstate-44.

A drug sniffing dog found the cocaine in the muffler in nine aluminum wrapped bundles.