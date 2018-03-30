Dog severely injured in fire at North St. Louis business

JB 2021 Wireless and More on E. Grand Blvd. went up in flames early Friday morning. The owner's dog was severely hurt. (Credit: KMOV)

A dog is left severely injured after fire crews rescued her from a burning business in North St. Louis.

JB 2021 Wireless and More on E. Grand Blvd. went up in flames around 2 a.m. Friday.

Sasha, the owner's pitbull, typically is the business' guard dog, but she was trapped inside during the fire.

Sasha was pulled to safety by firefighters but is now fighting for her life.

Sasha's owner Jonathan Borroum said the dog is suffering from severe smoke inhalation, burns on her stomach, burns on her back and muscle damage.

"It's one of those things you always hope never happens," Borroum said.

Because of how old the building is, fighting the flames was not easy for fire crews. The fire took several hours to extinguish.

While Sasha is fighting for her life, Borroum is praying for his dog and his business.

"It's a very bad fire, it's done a lot of damage, but we will definitely rebuild," Borroum said.

Fire officials said the fire started in the back storage room because of faulty electrical wiring.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.